https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/04/classic-kathy-griffin-busts-out-her-infamous-severed-bloody-trump-head-as-election-day-commentary/
About The Author
Related Posts
Looting breaks out in Minneapolis after black homicide suspect shoots himself as police approach
August 26, 2020
As mostly peaceful protesters set fires in Louisville, Homeland Security Secretary says white supremacists are 'most persistent extremist threat'
September 23, 2020
'Literally the SAME day': Timing of Joe Biden's ugly dig at Trump, calling him 'dangerous' to Israel, couldn't have been WORSE (shot/chaser)
September 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy