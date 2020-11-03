http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61884
- Popular
-
Dems Caught Cheating In Philly, Handing Out Dem Voting Guides Inside Polling Site, Blocking GOP Poll Watchers, Voting Machines Down
-
Yale Psychiatrist Suggests Middle America May Need To Be ‘Leveled’ Like Dresden to Stop Trump
-
BitChute Deplatformed On Election Day As Big Tech Move to Silence All Opposition [UPDATE: Back Online!]
-
Joe Biden Introduces Granddaughter As His Deceased Son: ‘This Is My Son, Beau Biden’
-
Meet Walter Wallace Jr, The Career Criminal Whose Shooting by Police Triggered Riots in Philly
|
What the Democrats are doing to Joe Biden is elder abuse.
The New York Post ran a column from Kyle Smith yesterday titled, “If Joe Biden is dragged over the finish line, Democrats will quickly drop him.”
“No matter what Biden does to steer the country to the left, the media will be daydreaming about how Kamala Harris would lean so much harder on the tiller,” Smith wrote. “Suddenly, Biden’s brain freezes and mangled sentences will no longer be innocent ‘gaffes’ but signs of incipient dementia. Doesn’t the 25th Amendment call for the president’s removal if he can’t cut it anymore? Maybe Biden, having achieved his life’s goal, should quickly step down for everyone’s sake, the media will suggest. Maybe the Washington Post will even decide the Biden family buckraking is actually worth looking into — and that it’s impeachable.”
“Biden may be elected president Tuesday, but if so, it won’t be long before the self-described ‘transition candidate’ gets told he needs to transition his way to a nice, comfy facility in Boca Raton.”
As Tucker Carlson said in his final pre-election monologue on Monday, our ruling class are truly “disgusting.”
Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab and Minds.
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.