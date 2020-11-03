https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/03/cnn-cant-believe-exit-poll-shows-48-think-efforts-against-covid-going-well-n1122679

The media has spent months weaponizing the COVID-19 pandemic against President Trump.

Believe me, I know, I wrote a book about it.

So when CNN reviewed their exit poll numbers that showed 48 percent of voters think the United States’ efforts to contain the coronavirus are going “well,” they just couldn’t believe it.

Ha! @jaketapper and @DanaBashCNN can’t believe their own exit poll showing 48% of people think efforts to contain coronavirus are going “well.” pic.twitter.com/0XZm6I879a — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) November 3, 2020

Dana Bash noted that the number differs from polls because it reflects those who have voted, “If I am in the Trump campaign, I’m looking at that and saying ‘well that’s better than we thought it would be.’”

