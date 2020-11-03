http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xZZHuLW68ng/

The Chinese coronavirus dropped to the third most important issue among American voters, according to CNN exit polls.

When 2020 presidential election voters were asked what their most important issue was, about 34 percent said the economy, 21 percent said racial inequality, and less than 20 percent said the Chinese coronavirus.

About 11 percent of voters listed crime and safety as their top issue, and another 11 percent said national healthcare policy was their most important issue heading into the election.

Likewise, the nation’s electorate is largely split on how well the United States, mainly President Trump’s administration, has handled the coronavirus. About 48 percent said the U.S. efforts to contain the virus have been going “well” and 51 percent said they are going “badly.”

Notably, about 52 percent of voters said containing the coronavirus is more important than rebuilding the economy. About 42 percent said rebuilding the economy is more important than attempting to contain the virus.

The CNN exit polls interviewed in-person, election day voters and voters who cast ballots early through either early in-person voting or absentee ballots. A random sample of more than 7,700 in-person election day voters was taken at 115 random polling sites. Another nearly 5,000 interviews were conducted over the phone with early voters.

The margin of error for the CNN exit polls is a +/- 2 percentage points.

