American voters in the 2020 presidential election said they are better off today, financially, than they were four years ago before President Donald Trump was elected, a CNN exit poll finds.

A plurality of about 41 percent of voters said their family’s financial situation today is “better than four years ago” while only about 2-in-10 voters said they are worse off than they were four years ago.

Roughly 38 percent of voters said their family’s financial situation today is about the same as it was compared to four years ago.

The nation’s electorate is mostly split over the condition of the American economy. While 48 percent said the economy is in either excellent or good condition, about 51 percent said the economy is not doing so well or in poor condition.

Less than a month before the election, a 56-percent majority of Americans told Gallup pollsters that they are better off today, even amidst the Chinese coronavirus crisis, than they were four years ago under the Obama-Biden administration.

The CNN exit polls interviewed in-person, election day voters and voters who cast ballots early through either early in-person voting or absentee ballots. A random sample of more than 7,700 in-person election day voters was taken at 115 random polling sites. Another nearly 5,000 interviews were conducted over the phone with early voters.

The margin of error for the CNN exit polls is a +/- 2 percentage points.

