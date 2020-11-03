http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LvwjT2j2GOw/

CNN’s Jake Tapper said Tuesday on his network’s election night coverage that Democrats that thought former Vice President Joe Biden would win in a landslide were getting high on their supply by only listening to pundits that dislike President Donald Trump.

Tapper said, “So first of all, you have to give credit to President Trump even when it looked a few weeks ago like this thing was gone and out of his reach. He did work his tail off. And get out there and get out to those counties and rally his supporters. And obviously, that has paid off at the very least in making this race so competitive. And, again, we don’t know where it’s going to end up. We have no idea. We still have yet to hear from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and we’re starting to hear from Arizona.”

He continued, “I just know that there are a lot of people out there who maybe paid attention to the only most Trump-hating pundits out there who were saying for weeks, if not months, that this was going to be a landslide and, you know, as they say, you can’t get high on your own supply. Right?”

He added, “You need to be able to listen to everyone and all the pundits, left, right.”

Later in the segment, Tapper concluded, “It’s just not going to be as some Democrats were hoping for that they thought it was going to be an early landslide, which was really always a pipe dream.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

