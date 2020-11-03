https://babylonbee.com/news/catholic-church-provides-handy-confessionals-outside-polling-places-so-you-can-confess-if-you-voted-for-a-candidate-who-supports-abortion/

Confessionals Installed Outside Polling Places So Catholics Can Confess Sin Of Voting For A Pro-Abortion Candidate

U.S.—The Catholic Church is providing handy confessional booths outside polling places, convenient for people who voted for Democrats to confess their sin of supporting abortion on demand.

“Now, you can vote for a candidate who supports pro-choice policies and then immediately go seek absolution from a priest,” said one bishop. “This will save a lot of carbon emissions, as voters won’t have to drive all the way to a nearby parish to confess their great sin against the Lord.”

Joe Biden was one of the first ones to do so in early voting, as he went into the polling place, voted for himself, and then exited right into the confessional.