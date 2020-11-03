https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2020/11/03/nancy-pelosi-reveals-disturbing-motives-claims-that-if-the-election-is-disputed-the-house-will-select-president/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Nancy Pelosi said that Congress is prepared to decide the presidential election if the results are disputed, reports Trending Politics.

“We understand what the law is and the preeminence of the role of Congress and specifically the House of Representatives when it comes to counting the votes.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells NPR that she’s ready for the House of Representatives to decide the winner of the presidential election — if it comes to that. https://t.co/hSk5CFehKH — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 3, 2020

If the presidential election does not present a clear winner by electoral vote, it falls to the House or Representatives to choose the next president.

“We’re ready.”

“We’re prepared.”

“We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy, and for the integrity of our elections. So we’re ready for him.”

“This president, of all the presidents I’ve seen and studied in American history, is the most insecure.”

“He knows he can’t win by letting the people speak their voices, so he’s trying to disrupt the election. We are concerned about foreign powers coming in and undermining the integrity of our elections.”

“He is undermining the integrity of our elections himself. And why? Because he’s a very insecure person.”

“That’s why he takes cheap shots at everyone. He’s really projecting his own weaknesses, and he recognizes them because he has them.”

From Trending Politics:

Today may be election day but Nancy Pelosi is planning on months of legal obstruction to prevent the formal announcement of a winner so she can make Americans’ choice for them. — Advertisement — The scheming speaker’s nefarious plot is beginning to come into focus and Pelosi herself has now admitted that if the Democrats’ legal army, their violent paramilitary arm, and the media are able to successfully drag matters out until January, that House Democrats will appoint the next POTUS. Regardless of what happens at the polls today, Democrats and their co-conspirators are NEVER going to accept President Trump’s reelection and are prepared to go scorched earth even if the country’s institutions are reduced smoking ruins in the process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

