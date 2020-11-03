https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/cry-more-lib-brian-stelter-wants-you-to-imagine-if-a-biden-kid-talked-about-making-conservatives-cry-again/

Joe Biden has talked a lot about unity during the debates and town halls, and how he’ll be the president of all of America because he doesn’t see red states or blue states. We all know that’s a bunch of bull, and there are plenty of people hoping the “moderate” but very pliable Biden is elected president so they can move the country radically to the left while he naps. It wasn’t Biden who suggested it, but MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wondered what to do with the Trump administration after he loses, and he landed on a “truth and reconciliation commission” — i.e., re-education camp.

Now CNN’s Brian Stelter has been triggered because of a “real quote” from Donald Trump Jr. at a rally Monday night. He said that by re-electing his father, “we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again!” Imagine if one of Biden’s kids — say, Hunter — said the same thing about conservatives at a Biden rally.

Try to imagine one of Biden’s kids talking about “making conservatives cry again.” Real quote from Don Jr. last night: By voting, “we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again!”https://t.co/RlG6lLkdEg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 3, 2020

When you say that I remember this… part 2 coming up. 😉 pic.twitter.com/5IsRlX03HH — PHEARLESS PHARAOH⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Mr_PharaohMan) November 3, 2020

Did you cry after he said it? — Your favorite Matt (@MattyThrice) November 3, 2020

OMG. THE CRYING IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE, BRIAN. — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) November 3, 2020

You truly are a Karen.#MAGA — Stevie Ray 1776 (@wordbfree) November 3, 2020

Dear diary, Trumps kid was mean to me today — Tech Ronin (@tchronin) November 3, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — david heicklen (@davidheicklen) November 3, 2020

And now you’re crying, just like he wanted. Way to go, potato. — UltiMatt 👑 (@mattkg) November 3, 2020

I like salt on my potatoes — DarthCollapsitarian (@ShoelessAncap) November 3, 2020

Oh god, please cry tonight. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) November 3, 2020

As Brian cries himself to sleep again. — sweetmayhem (@sweetmayhem5) November 3, 2020

Try to imagine one of Zucker’s stooges talking about the “mental fitness” of Don Jr’s dad, for weeks, with panels full of libs crying about it. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) November 3, 2020

Can masks absorb tears? Asking for a friend… — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) November 3, 2020

I wouldn’t care at all — New England Shit Poster 🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) November 3, 2020

Imagine being able to find Joe’s Kid. — blank_dan (@blank_dan) November 3, 2020

Where’s Hunter — Elizabeth Ann (@EMize05) November 3, 2020

I can imagine Hunter doing a lot of things — Hand of Dark Sister (@EsquireTargary1) November 3, 2020

Brian can you reach out to Hunter and get us an interview today? I would very much like to see that. — Mr Hodes (@mrhodes9) November 3, 2020

Yes, it is hard to imagine one of Biden’s kids doing something objectionable. 😐 pic.twitter.com/Bj2PRVnmD6 — Mike Breslin’s antiwrong tweets (@mikebreslin815) November 3, 2020

Seriously!! You find issue with that but not all the dirty crap Hunter’s into 🤨 — DaintyMae2 (@DaintyMae2) November 3, 2020

Try to imagine a real journalist named Brian Stelter — A Hot Dog (@arbitraryhotdog) November 3, 2020

Well he’s not wrong about that. All I see is videos of liberals crying cause there’s a Trump parade in their area or crying about Justice Barrett being confirmed. I’m mean they always find something to cry about🤷🏽‍♂️ — Silent No More (@justhere4dameme) November 3, 2020

Okay… I imagined it. And in that imaginary scenario neither Conservatives nor Liberals gave one iota of a damn. 🥴 — Moe Masterson (@MastersonMoe) November 3, 2020

Try to imagine a conversation with adults where someone mentioned Brian Stetler in a serious context. pic.twitter.com/cTlYLM3D7q — Good Jason Hunting (@JasonHuntingNYC) November 3, 2020

This is the sort of thing that triggers CNN’s media reporter.

Related:

Glenn Kessler, Brian Stelter laud NBC News for adding an editor’s note to its piece on ‘four more years of George’ https://t.co/lLVkBiByaz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 26, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

