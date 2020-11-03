http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ms_kj3svn3g/

Two Danish newspapers have agreed to publish a political ad from the national-conservative party the New Right that will feature a depiction of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

President and founder of New Right Pernille Vermund said she was pleased that the tabloid Berlingske and weekly newspaper Weekendavisen agreed to publish the political ads, saying: “I’m happy about that. Of course, I expected that most media would publish it and take advantage of the freedom of the press we have in Denmark.”

According to a report from Danish broadcaster Tv2, the New Right party announced it would be posting the ads with a cartoon of Mohammed on Friday, but were met with lukewarm response initially from the Danish press.

Several newspapers stated that they would either not publish the ad at all or that there needed a period of time to think about publication.

Martin Krasnik, editor-in-chief of Weekendavisen, was there first to publicly state his newspaper would print the ad and was followed by Berlingske editor-in-chief Tom Jensen, who said his newspaper would also run the ad.

According to Miss Vermund, the newspaper Jyllands Posten, which became famous for printing cartoons of Mohammed in 2005, has so far refused to print it.

The political ad will feature two cartoons of Mohammed published by Charlie Hebdo, both of which were used by murdered French teacher Samuel Paty to teach his class on the subject of free expression before he was beheaded in the street by a Chechen radical Islamic terrorist.

The New Right party is not the first to publish the Charlie Hebdo cartoons in the wake of the murder of Mr Paty. Just days after his murder, the city of Montpellier projected various cover of Charlie Hebdo on a city building, including those of Mohammed.

The publishing of the cartoons, along with French President Macron’s vow to crack down on Islamist groups and organisations, has earned anger from many parts of the Islamic world and calls for boycotts of French goods.

