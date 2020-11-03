https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/decision-desk-hq-calls-florida-for-trump/

BAM!

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of Florida And Its 29 Electoral Votes Race Called At 11-03 08:11 EST All Results: https://t.co/6GfosqGUrH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

The NYT hasn’t called the race yet, but their needle is headed that way:

Hopefully, this is good news for the rest of the night:

***

