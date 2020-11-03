https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/decision-desk-hq-calls-florida-for-trump/

BAM!

Trending

The NYT hasn’t called the race yet, but their needle is headed that way:

Hopefully, this is good news for the rest of the night:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaTrump

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...