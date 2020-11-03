https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/03/decision-desk-hq-calls-ohio-for-trump-fox-news-calls-arizona-for-biden/

BAM!

Decision Desk HQ is projecting President Trump to win Ohio:

But it’s not all good news. . .

Fox News is projecting Joe Biden to win Arizona:

They’re also projecting a Dem pickup with Mark Kelly defeating incumbent Republican Martha McSally:

***

