Check out this tweet by the New York Times, since deleted, via InstaPundit:

Needless to say, it is not up to the news media to “declare the winner of a presidential election.” And what’s this about being “prudent”? I think it relates to the Democrats’ “red mirage” disinformation campaign. The Times and the rest of the news media will be “prudent” about declaring President the Trump the winner, even if it the vote totals appear to show that he won.

Tonight, more than ever, I have zero confidence in the press. I expect to see ceaseless spin all night long, with a view toward promoting the idea that Joe Biden has won a big victory, or, if it becomes apparent that President Trump is the winner, that the election won’t be over for quite some time.

