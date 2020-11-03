https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/dem-rep-frederica-wilson-makes-strong-case-for-term-limits-with-her-demand-that-doj-investigate-trumps-totally-illegal-use-of-govt-funds/
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson smells a rat, and you can bet that she won’t rest until she catches it with her own bare hands:
I am demanding a thorough investigation by the Justice Department into the reckless use of government funding for the president’s re-election campaign. Totally illegal! pic.twitter.com/PIbppHMHW0
— Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) November 3, 2020
TOTALLY ILLEGAL! IMPEACH!
Oh, sis. Is this really the road you want to go down?
— Miguel The Crusader (@TXKnights) November 3, 2020
Oh, sis:
— The CRUSADE Channel (@VeritasRadioNet) November 3, 2020
Ahem pic.twitter.com/zFyB6w3WM4
— J (@GMUW1987) November 3, 2020
Really @RepWilson you may want to rethink that pic.twitter.com/mFcTnSHj2w
— The CRUSADE Channel (@VeritasRadioNet) November 3, 2020
Ah, but see, in order to rethink, Frederica Wilson would have to think to begin with.
What are you talking about
— Mike Walker (@madmikewalker) November 3, 2020
How do you keep getting reelected?
— JP (@Savoritz20) November 3, 2020
— PixieSS 🇺🇸☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) November 3, 2020
— Charlene ⚔️ (@00honeybee) November 3, 2020
Ma’am? This is a Wendy’s…
— Vincent Charles Wishes You A Merry Everything! (@YesThatVCharles) November 3, 2020
— None-Ya (@JMG968) November 3, 2020
Your staffers should do a Google search or two before they let you tweet.
You are a fine example of why we need term limits.
— D Wenke (@DaveWenke) November 3, 2020
Is there a bigger joke in Congress than Frederica Wilson? https://t.co/V012CZubUC
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 3, 2020
The competition’s pretty stiff, but Frederica’s always up to the challenge.