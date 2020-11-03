https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrat-kathy-manning-flips-republic-held-north-carolina-seat_3564492.html

Voters cast their ballots in the voting booths at the early vote location at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in North Charleston, South Carolina on Oct. 16, 2020. (Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic nominee Kathy Manning has flipped North Carolina’s Republican-held 6th Congressional District 6 to win her spot in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to The Associated Press.

Manning, an attorney, won with 63 percent of the votes against Republic nominee Lee Haywood.

Once elected, Manning said her focus would be on the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic and getting people back to work and kids to school.

“Once we do that I want to get up there and fight for affordable accessible, accessible healthcare, and prescription drugs for everyone. We’ve got to make sure we are providing our kids with the best possible education no matter where they live,” Manning said, WFMY News 2 reported.

The seat was previously held by incumbent Republican Congressman Mark Walker, who decided last year not to run after the district lines were changed to create the new District 6.

Although President Trump won the district in 2016, court-mandated redistricting made the district more Democratic in November 2019, The Hill reported.