Democrats are bragging about the steal they’ve engineered.

Source: Shane Trejo

Pennsylvania attorney general Josh Shapiro is boasting that President Donald Trump can no longer win the state because of unprecedented measures Democrats have put into place to sway the election.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process,” Shapiro wrote in a tweet.

“For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!” he added.

Shapiro made the comments in response to Trump’s remarks at a massive Pennsylvania rally on Sunday.

“You wait and very bad things can happen with ballots,” Trump said.

“November 3rd is going to come and go and we’re not gonna know and you’re gonna have bedlam in our country,” the president added.

Big League Politics has reported on how the Democrat vote steal in Pennsylvania is especially blatant, after the state supreme court allowed Democrats to count mail-in votes that are submitted for many days after election day:

The Pennsylvania supreme court has made an incomprehensible ruling on Thursday that will allow mail-in ballots to be submitted and processed days after the election as long as the mail is postdated on election day or prior. According to the Inquirer, mail-in ballots will be allowed as long as it cannot be proven they were mailed after election day due to the ruling.

The Pennsylvania supreme court has also ruled that signatures do not have to match up with those from the voter file on ballots to be counted, which Big League Politics has reported:

The Pennsylvania supreme court ruled on Friday that ballots must be counted even if the signature does not match that of the voter on file.

If Democrats can steal the vote from Trump, they will have succeeded into turning America into a third-world mobocracy. There will be no conceivable path for a peaceful solution at that point.

