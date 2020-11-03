http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61882



Within minutes of polls opening in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, Democrats were reportedly caught illegally electioneering, handing out Democrat voting guides to voters who were in line to vote and blocking GOP poll watchers in the notoriously corrupt city of Philadelphia.

First, they were busted illegally electioneering with giant signs telling people to vote for Democrats on a polling place in Northeast Philly:



There were multiple similar illegal signs:

As we were leaving, they removed this one, but just in case people thought this was an isolated incident, I went by the other polling places in the SAME WARD. #VoterSuppression #Election2020 #Philadelphia #fraud pic.twitter.com/AuWr9eI8o4 — A. Benjamin Mannes (@PublicSafetySME) November 3, 2020



Then it was revealed that GOP poll watchers were walled off from the vote counting tables at a vote counting site with “no way to actually observe.”

MORE Bad things happening in Philly. Dem election officials have avoided transparency & accountability at every step. NOW they’re keeping our poll watchers so far from the counting tables there’s NO WAY to ACTUALLY observe. What are they hiding?? THIS MUST STOP!!! pic.twitter.com/r1YlkZokAa — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020



The Philly GOP reported that polling places in Northeast Philly were not opened at 7:00AM as they were supposed to be, forcing people who had to go to work (see: Republicans) to leave.

What the hell is going on in Philly? https://t.co/9Qkf0WtOxI — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 3, 2020





Certified Republican poll watchers are being kicked out of Mitchum Wilson Funeral Home, Wharton Rec Center, AND Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Watchers are told their certification doesn’t mean anything. @CouncilmemberKJ , what’s going on in your district? — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020





What a coincidence. My friend, in the Republican part of Pennsylvania just called me. They are standing in line at the polling place that was supposed to open and is still not open. People leaving because they have to go to work. This is the BS we have been warning about. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 3, 2020





This is a video of my friend in Northeast Pennsylvania having to wait near an hour after polls were supposed to open. He stayed and voted. #StopTheSteal. pic.twitter.com/lAKx6nHWNc — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 3, 2020



Disturbing video was released showing a GOP poll watcher being forbidden from entering a polling place despite having proper paperwork:

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020



Philly Democrats were seen handing out Democrat voting guides inside a polling place in Philly.

ILLEGAL campaigning INSIDE of a polling location in Philly. Man in blue is handing out DEM literature to voters IN LINE TO VOTE. This is why DEMS are keeping TRUMP WATCHERS OUT. They are STEALING it! This needs to STOP! pic.twitter.com/qnJ3D8o2ie — Mike Roman (@mikeroman) November 3, 2020



A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly was filmed wearing a Biden mask and reportedly would not let GOP poll watchers into a polling place.

Oh look! A Democratic committeewoman in north Philly wearing a Biden mask not letting certified Republican poll watchers into a polling place… She ends with “that rule ain’t worth being followed” when someone says they should be allowed inside. pic.twitter.com/7646fTi2in — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 3, 2020



Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who announced on Saturday before a single vote had been counted that Joe Biden was going to be the winner of the election, was lambasted by Richard Grenell for “weaponizing his office against his opponents” by “characterizing Republican poll workers as a form of [voter] intimidation.”

Characterizing Republican poll workers as a form of intimidation is outrageous. Shapiro is weaponizing his office against his opponents. https://t.co/wGzNJwoNeV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 3, 2020



Philly GOP also caught two people inside of one voting booth:

SPOTTED: Ward 12, Division 4: Shrine of the Miraculous Medal: two people in the same voter booth! pic.twitter.com/g7Syb2RUAK — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020





Troubling news in @Allegheny_Co,PA. Election officials blocking observation of absentee ballot processing. One official at site allegedly boasts the system is designed to block ballot observation. Source says observers fear integrity is compromise. @KerriKupecDOJ #Election2020 — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) November 3, 2020





SPOTTED: Biden-Harris literature posted on either side of the entrance to the polling place located at 630-48 North 66th Street. That’s certainly not 10 feet away! pic.twitter.com/zBaDbYmIQd — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020





We’ve gotten several reports of people submitting multiple mail-in ballots across the state. Wondering what that looks like? Check out this video, taken yesterday. pic.twitter.com/pfC3Bau7AA — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020



The Philly GOP reported that voting machines were down in pro-Trump strongholds:

REPORT: Voting machines down in Westmoreland and Philadelphia Counties. Opposite sides of the state, both pro-Trump strongholds. #PAForTrump — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020





Polls have been open for 4 hours! So far, we’ve heard reports of:

– Voters being turned away from polls for wearing Trump gear.

– Republicans (not Democrats) being denied provisional ballots.

– Non-operational scanners statewide.

– Voters separated into poling lines by party. — Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 3, 2020



This is outrageous!

Democrat voter fraud could decide the election!

Another illegal sign in Philly pic.twitter.com/S38zI4Nayv — PG Howie (@pghowie3) November 3, 2020





The illegal sign is not by the door? pic.twitter.com/iDVgNXhZTb — PG Howie (@pghowie3) November 3, 2020





1 sign taken down pic.twitter.com/tLvjPpmV67 — PG Howie (@pghowie3) November 3, 2020



