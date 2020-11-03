https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/democrats-projected-hold-their-house-majority-senate-control-air?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrats are projected to keep their majority in the House of Representatives after a turbulent election, while Republicans zeroed in on trying to retain control of the Senate.

Fox News and NBC News projected that Democrats have maintained enough seats to hold their House majority. The Associated Press had not reached the same conclusion yet but their totals show Democrats with an edge in the number of seats called so far in the early hours of Wednesday.

Democrats picked up two key Senate seats in Colorado and Arizona on Tuesday but Republicans won a key incumbent seat in Iowa with Sen. Joni Ernst and were leading in the closely watched Maine race with incumbent Sen. Susan Collins. Republican Tommy Tuberville, a retired college football coach, also won in the race against Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, flipping the seat back to red.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defeated his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison who outspent him by tens of millions of dollars.

GOP Sen. Steve Daines has won re-election in Montana and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, won another term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

