Democrats have retained control of the House, while the battle for the Senate is still up for grabs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will expand her Democratic majority in the House by at least five seats, Fox News Decision Desk projected around 9:15 p.m. ET.

The expansion of the majority is a major boost for Pelosi, who has pledged to roll back much of President Trump’s first-term agenda if he loses reelection.

“We’re going to increase our numbers tonight and make the future better for our children,” Pelosi said earlier Tuesday in projecting Democrats would expand the gains they made in their 2018 flip.

Senate control will be more of a nailbiter and decided in just a dozen swing-state races that have been the most costly in history.

Democrats flipped one seat early in the evening in Colorado. The Fox News Decision Desk projected that former Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper will oust Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in the first Senate flip of the night.

But Republicans held on to South Carolina, Fox News projected. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., fended off a serious scare from Democrat Jaime Harrison, who raised a record-breaking $57 million in the third quarter to challenge the powerful Judiciary Committee chairman. Graham got a boost with his GOP base in the final weeks of the campaign by presiding over the successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Republicans are fighting to hold a slim 53-47 majority in the Senate and think they can flip Democratic-held seats in Alabama and Michigan. Democrats need a net gain of three seats and Joe Biden as president to win back the majority — or four seats if President Trump is reelected.

Democrats are going on offense trying to win GOP-held Senate seats in Arizona, Maine, North Carolina, Georiga, Iowa, Montana and more.

Political forecasters expect Democrats to cut into the Republicans’ 53-seat majority, but it could be a nail-biter in some critical toss-up states to determine whether they win enough races to wrestle back control of the upper chamber for the first time since 2014.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has acknowledged that the GOP majority is on the line, with so many Republicans playing defense this election. Twelve GOP incumbents have competitive races Tuesday, whereas only two Democrats are in jeopardy.

“It’s a 50-50 proposition,” McConnell said Wednesday of the odds of keeping the Senate red. “We have a lot of exposure. This is a huge Republican class. … There are dogfights all over the country.”

McConnell got good news early in the night by winning reelection in his home state of Kentucky, fending off a challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath.

McConnell headed into Election Day with a big win for Senate Republicans by confirming the third of Trump’s Supreme Court nominees under highly contentious circumstances.

McConnell on Tuesday night thanked Kentuckians for sending him back to Washington and cast his reelection as a win for working people in America’s heartland.

“I’m the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California,” McConnell said in a victory speech alongside his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. “I look out for middle America.”

The Cook Political Report projects Democrats will win between two and seven seats. If it’s only two, Republicans still are in control. Inside Elections, another nonpartisan election analysis outlet, gives a rosier outlook for Democrats, with a net gain of four to six seats — enough to win the majority. And FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasts also found Democrats are favored to win the majority with a 77 in 100 shot.

In the House, Democrats now hold a 233-201 majority (including five vacant seats). The 435th member is outgoing Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash, whose seat in West Michigan is up for grabs between Republican Peter Meijer, an Iraq war veteran whose grandfather started Meijer superstores, and Democrat Hillary Scholten, a former Department of Justice (DOJ) and nonprofit lawyer.

Republicans needed a net gain of 17 seats to win back the majority in the House.

The Cook Political Report projected Democrats will have a net gain of between five and 15 seats after the election. Inside Elections projected an even better pickup for Democrats, of 14 to 20 seats. And FiveThirtyEight said Democrats have a 98 in 100 chance of retaining the House majority.

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., was optimistic Democrats would not only hold the majority but expand their gains from 2018 by going on offense in many congressional seats that Trump carried four years ago. She spoke at a news conference with Rep. Cheri Bustos, head of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

“We’re playing deep into Trump districts,” Bustos added.

The Democratic leaders said they are prepared to use litigation if necessary to protect against any “skullduggery” from Trump and Republicans on vote counting.

In the Senate, Democrats were also counting on winning seats in states that Trump carried in 2016.

“Today is the day we elect new, accountable leadership to represent the place we love so much,” tweeted Steve Bullock, the Democratic governor in Montana trying to defeat Republican Sen. Steve Daines. “Let’s go — make sure you use your voice today.”

In Michigan, Republicans are trying to oust Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, with a win by John James.

Republicans are also confident about winning back the Alabama Senate seat from Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, who won a fluke special election in 2017 in a deep red state.

GOP Senate nominee Tommy Tuberville, the former college football coach backed by President Trump, tweeted out an image telling voters in Alabama to get out and vote: “Gameday,” it read.

Democrats are optimistic about winning Arizona where Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to the Senate in 2019 to replace the late Sen. John McCain, faces a tough challenge from Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and moderate Democrat.

Kelly offered a message of unity in the final hours of voting in Arizona.

“If you’re looking for somebody who’s willing to work across the aisle, who is tired of the partisanship and the polarization, the choice is pretty clear,” Kelly told Fox News on Tuesday. He commended efforts by McCain, R-Ariz., to reach across the aisle and said he’d bring a spirit of independence and problem-solving to Washington.

Meanwhile, McSally brushed off polling that suggested she was losing and said enthusiasm and momentum are on her side.

“I think people around Arizona realize what’s at stake here,” McSally told Fox News. “People are getting off the sidelines. We have people who have never voted before recently who are just in the game. We’ve got people who are independents and Democrats who have realized what’s at stake.”

McSally said a vote for Kelly would be a vote for making Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., majority leader in the Senate and for ushering in the “radical left” agenda of packing the Supreme Court, raising taxes, open borders and taking away Second Amendment rights.

Candidates across the country in toss-up districts were campaigning up until the last minute to get their supporters to the polls.

Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., said he’s seeing lots of enthusiasm and support in the Staten Island/Brooklyn district he hopes to win again. “We’re almost across the finish line — let’s win,” the freshman rep tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rose’s GOP challenger Nicole Malliotakis has the support of New York law enforcement unions backing her at the polls. She tweeted out thanks to them for campaigning for her on Election Day.

Sitting Democrats in difficult reelection bids include Rose, Rep. Colin Peterson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee; Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York; Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma; Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico and Rep. TJ Cox of California.

But Democrats have more places to go on offense, including a flurry of open GOP seats in places like North Carolina, suburban Atlanta, Long Island (outside of New York City) Central Virginia and Texas.

Other Republican incumbents facing tough reelection fights include New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the former Democrat who jumped parties and pledged his support to Trump; the newly elected Rep. Mike Garcia who faces a rematch with state lawmaker Christy Smith in California’s 25th District; Rep. Don Bacon in Nebraska, who will have a rematch with 2018 Democratic challenger Kara Eastman; Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri; Rep. Rodney Davis in Illinois; Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota, Rep. Steve Chabot in Ohio and Rep. Chip Roy in Texas.

The candidates Tuesday were working for every last vote.

“The people of Texas are fired up for freedom,” tweeted Roy, who faces Democrat Wendy Davis in the 21st District. “That’s what is on the ballot today as we determine whether we will have people representing us who #StandUpForAmerica.”

Fox News’ Kelly Phares and Benjamin Brown contributed to this report.

