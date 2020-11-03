https://www.foxnews.com/us/protesters-break-windows-throw-flammable-liquid-into-business-at-portland-state-2-arrested

Police in Oregon reportedly arrested at least two people after several protesters broke windows at Portland State University’s public safety office and a nearby Starbucks and threw a “flammable liquid” inside.

Officers were able to stop the “possible arson,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Police declared an unlawful assembly and the group was ordered to disperse.

Officers said they had been concerned that the march was a “direct action” event, which in the past have also led to vandalism, KATU-TV reported.

OREGON GOV. BROWN TO PLACE NATIONAL GUARD ON STANDBY AHEAD OF ELECTION

The group had marched from a nearby park at around 9 p.m., chanting Jason Washington’s name, a man who was fatally shot by campus police in 2018, according to KOIN-TV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers had warned protesters as they marched they could be “subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including, but not limited to, tear gas and/or impact weapons” if they engage in vandalism, FOX 12 reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

