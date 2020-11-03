https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/did-fox-news-call-virginia-for-joe-biden-really-early-or-is-their-modeling-just-that-good/

The networks are starting the call the states whose polls have closed. Fox News’ Bret Baier just now said that a checkmark next to a candidate is based on a projection, which helps explain how they called Virginia for Joe Biden so early.

First Fox News calls

VA – Biden

VT – Biden

IN – Trump — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) November 4, 2020

Fox:

kentucky 64 trump 44 biden

New hampshire trump 61 Biden 32

Indiana trump 75 biden 32

Florida trump 54; biden 44

Indiana trump 65; biden 34.

All “too close to call” Virginia trump 53 biden 43

called for biden. Hmmmm. — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) November 4, 2020

I’m seeing those numbers for Virginia too.

That makes absolutely no sense. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) November 4, 2020

Can someone explain this to me? pic.twitter.com/OimNM4j3bP — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 4, 2020

Am i missing something pic.twitter.com/GxzkvLUqpC — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 4, 2020

I am wondering the same thing? — Dennis Mannion (@DennisJMannion) November 4, 2020

Somebody explain this to me. — L Boogy (@LBoogy31) November 4, 2020

It is a prediction, they do this a lot. The sometimes change it if the numbers trend the other way. — NBroadsword (@NBroadsword) November 4, 2020

Maybe wait a little bit?

If you want to see media race-calling double standards in action, look at calls on VA vs. IN. Trump is ahead in the actual vote count so far in VA (Hillary 2016 +5), but Fox immediately called VA for Biden. In IN (Trump 2016 +19), Trump is up by 25 points, but no call. Idiotic. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Exactly. Nobody called it yet except for Fox. — Kishore M N (@kishoremn03) November 4, 2020

6 mins after the polls close, too. — Scott Nelson (@psnelson300) November 4, 2020

Predicting — punk mum (@punkmum) November 4, 2020

Me too. Just took the same pic. I don’t understand with less than 1% in?! — TheJessNumbers (@jmrX0310) November 4, 2020

That is some higher-thought strategery going on there. — Joe Blow (@JoeBlow97119434) November 4, 2020

They know how many fraudulent ballots they have held back in reserve? — Annyka (@AnnykaV) November 4, 2020

Saw that and my brain couldn’t handle it — Tommy Leal (@RealTommyLeal) November 4, 2020

I’ve seen this before. They extrapolate the rest of the state from % change from last time in a few counties. — John Libal (@johnlibal) November 4, 2020

Basically, NoVA is deep, deep blue. The only way that VA turns red is to run up the score so much that NoVA doesn’t matter. They don’t think it happened. — Robert Morlan (@rmorlan) November 4, 2020

Sure! They model out what each candidate would need in certain areas of the state to win based on prior results, do exit polls there, and then check those exit polls vs. the first actual results to see if the exit polls are tracking reality. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) November 4, 2020

Still…..why not wait like…. a second? — Majestic Porch Lion (@StephenPeterze1) November 4, 2020

Let’s just agree that the models are confusing a lot of people.

* * *

Update:

The AP has now called Virginia for Biden.

Joe Biden has won Virginia, the AP says https://t.co/89negHebrp pic.twitter.com/iVFt0LO7oI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 4, 2020

