https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/03/did-fox-news-call-virginia-for-joe-biden-really-early-or-is-their-modeling-just-that-good/

The networks are starting the call the states whose polls have closed. Fox News’ Bret Baier just now said that a checkmark next to a candidate is based on a projection, which helps explain how they called Virginia for Joe Biden so early.

Maybe wait a little bit?

Let’s just agree that the models are confusing a lot of people.

* * *

Update:

The AP has now called Virginia for Biden.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...