Antrim County, Michigan officials on Wednesday promised to review local election results for errors after the reliably Republican district was listed as having gone solidly for Joe Biden in Tuesday’s election.

Antrim County is known for its dependable GOP turnout, but on Wednesday morning county election authorities said Joe Biden had received 7,700 votes from county residents, about 3,000 more than Trump’s total.

Following outcry, County Clerk Sheryl Guy said officials would review the “apparently skewed results” to see if an error had been made.

“By this afternoon, we expect to have a clear answer and a clear plan of action addressing any issue,” she said, according to local news reports.

Trump held an early lead in Michigan on Tuesday night, though by Wednesday afternoon Biden had eked out a razor-thin advantage of about 0.60%.

