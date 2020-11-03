President Trump held his second-to-last rally on Saturday night in Kenosha, WI, and it was one for the ages!

President Trump brought Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr on stage to say a few words, and Don Jr. BROUGHT THE HEAT!

Watch below:

“We need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow, and when we do we cannot only keep making America great again, but we can make liberals cry again! Get out there and do it, Wisconsin! Get out there and do it!”

Stay tuned for more rally updates….