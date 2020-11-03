http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5HCtJZELUDA/

President Donald Trump said to reporters Tuesday that it is easy to deliver an Election Night speech after winning, but much harder to do it when you lose.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump said when asked by reporters if he had already written a speech for either possibility.

“Hopefully, we’ll be only doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy, losing is never easy — not for me, it’s not.”

The president spoke about the Election Day results with reporters during a campaign stop at a Republican National Committee (RNC) office in Virginia.

“I think we’re going to have a great night and much more importantly we’re going to have a great four years,” he said.

The president’s voice was hoarse as he spoke, after completing a whirlwind rally schedule to important swing states in the last 72 hours of his re-election campaign.

“I feel very good,” he said. “After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little bit choppy, I think. God did not design it for that much,” he said.

The president expressed optimism about voter turnout across the country.

“I hear we’re doing very well in Florida, we’re doing very well in Arizona, we’re doing incredibly well in Texas,” he said.

Trump did not say anything positive about the campaign in Pennsylvania when reporters asked him about the state.

“I think Pennsylvania is very important,” he said, warning that the Supreme Court ruling allowing ballots to be accepted after Election Day was a “terrible” and “dangerous” decision for the country.

“You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3, and we should be entitled to know who won on November 3,” he said.

The president thanked all of the young people working at the campaign.

“I really came here to thank you all and then I’m going to say, get immediately back to work,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

