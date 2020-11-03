https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/dumbest-predictions-made-election-anti-trump-pundits/

(FOX NEWS) — Grabien founder Tom Elliott on Tuesday unearthed a series of clips of “some of the dumbest predictions made about the election” by mainstream media pundits.

First up was MSNBC’s John Heilemann, who claimed in July that President Trump would use martial law to remain in office.

Heilemann asked, “Is there anybody … who doesn’t think Donald Trump would try to employ Martial Law if he thought that was the only way to stay in power?”

