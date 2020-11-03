http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uAkSUWa618o/

A plurality of Americans say that the economy is the top issue for their vote, according to a CNN exit poll released Tuesday night.

CNN said that 34 percent of voters named the economy as their top issue.

Racial inequality was a distant second with 21 percent. Coronvirus was third, with 18 percent. “Crime and Safety” and “Health Care Policy” each garnered 11 percent.

Trump wins high marks from Americans for his handling of the economy. In the latest Gallup poll, Trump had a 54 percent approval rating on the economy. Over the summer, this had slipped below 50 percent as the economy staggered in the wake of the lockdowns. But it has now returned to the high level he has enjoyed for most of his presidency.

When asked what is more important, rebuilding the economy or containing the virus, people say containing the virus by a margin of 52 percent to 42 percent.

The CNN exit poll is consistent with a Gallup poll released last month in which Americans said the economy was the number one issue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

