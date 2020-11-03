https://www.theepochtimes.com/americans-head-to-the-polls-as-election-day-dawns_3563259.html

Americans are heading to polls across the country as Election Day dawns following the wind-down of bitter campaigns, with control of the White House, Senate, House, and a handful of governorship up for grabs. The outbreak of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus has infused this year’s election with an unprecedented dynamic, with a record number of mail ballots cast and vote submission and count deadline extensions in some states prompting warnings from elections officials that the outcome may not be clear for days to come. Polling is in the spotlight once again, with questions about whether the so-called “shy voter” phenomenon is undercounting support for President Donald Trump, who has narrowed the gap in the top battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to 2.3 percentage points in favor of the challenger, Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The memory of the polling inaccuracies in 2016 looms …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

