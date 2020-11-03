https://www.theblaze.com/news/election-update-trump-and-biden-neck-and-neck-as-numbers-roll-in

The race for the White House remains highly contested on election night, with President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden racking up victories with key swing states too close to call.

What are the details?

Biden has been declared the winner in Democratic strongholds including Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, the District of Columbia, and his home state of Delaware, according to Fox News projections. The former vice president is also projected to take New Hampshire, New Jersey, Colorado and the state of Virginia with a total tally of 129 electoral votes midway through the evening.

President Trump has thus far racked up 92 electoral votes, after projected wins in West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana and Missouri. But the key swing state of Florida, with its 29 electoral votes in play, appears to be leaning toward the current commander in chief.

USA Today indicates that Trump appears to be leading in Florida with 50.9% to Biden’s 48.2% with 89% of precincts reporting.

But the evening is far from over. Polls in western states remain open and Texas — with its 38 electoral votes up for grabs — is yet to be called.

Anything else?

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has handily defended his seat against challenger Amy McGrath (D), but several other Senate races remain in limbo along with the question of whether the GOP will maintain control of the upper chamber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

