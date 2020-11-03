https://www.libertynation.com/electoral-college-count-live-up-to-the-minute/

Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here

Electoral College Count Live - Up to the Minute

The Latest Electoral College Count – Updated as the Results Come In

Click here for the latest election results in our Flash Reports at the bottom of every hour.

Latest Results:

New York – 29  Electoral Votes – Joe Biden

Colorado – 9 Electoral Votes – Joe Biden

Wyoming3 Electoral VotesDonald Trump

South Dakota – 3 Electoral VotesDonald Trump

North Dakota – 3 Electoral VotesDonald Trump

Arkansas – 6 Electoral Votes – Donald Trump

Indiana11 Electoral Votes – Donald Trump

District of Columbia – 3 Electoral Votes – Joe Biden

Maryland – 10 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Connecticut – 7 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Rhode Island – 4 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Massachusetts – 11 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Deleware – 3 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Alabama – 9 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

Mississippi – 6 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

Oklahoma – 7 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

Illinois – 20 Electoral College Votes –  Joe Biden

Tennessee – 11 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

Missouri – 10 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

Vermont – 3 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Virginia – 13 Electoral College Votes – Joe Biden

Kentucky – 8 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

West Virginia – 5 Electoral College Votes – Donald Trump

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...