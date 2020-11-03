https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/end-600-unemployment-boost-pushes-households-edge/

(CNBC) — The end of a $600 weekly boost to unemployment benefits over the summer is rapidly pushing more households to the brink of financial ruin.

The federal unemployment subsidy, enacted by the CARES Act coronavirus relief law in the early spring, lapsed at the end of July.

That left millions of workers with just their state-allotted benefits, which generally replace about half of lost wages, though sometimes much less.

