FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chief negotiator David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

November 4, 2020

(Reuters) – Britain and the European Union will be recommended to begin a new round of talks on Brexit in London during the weekend, The Times reported.

UK’s chief negotiator David Frost and EU’s Michel Barnier are expected to advise that a Brexit deal is possible, the newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

