We’re pretty sure John Fugelsang was just trolling with this tweet because it’s not like he actually has any idea what the Hell he’s talking about. Hate to break it to him but the ‘Christians shouldn’t support Trump because orange man bad’ narrative didn’t work in 2016 and it won’t work in 2020.

And please, Jesus’ teachings weren’t liberal.

To be a Trump Christian is: 1. To believe that Jesus actually talked about abortion, immigration or patriotism 2. To vote against the things Jesus actually taught. Bc it’s a lot easier to worship JC than to follow His inconveniently liberal teachings. #ElectionDay2020 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 3, 2020

To be a liberal douchebag comedian on Twitter you just need to say trollish things without actually having any idea what you’re talking about. John has it figured out.

There is no such thing as a “Trump Christian” or a “socialist Jesus.” Also, the fact that you are using religion as a bludgeon suggests that you have no idea what Christianity actually is. Odd that. https://t.co/W8Md8g5Bag — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 3, 2020

That’s exactly what he was trying to do here.

Another four years, huh? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 3, 2020

Democrats citing religion to make a point is worse than using economics to support socialism… https://t.co/r3gZ24YtMu — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) November 3, 2020

Obama started a war w/o any Congressional approval, which led to a slave nation in Libya. He murdered an american civilian without due process or court approval. He gave terrorists billions of dollars. He allowed ISIS to grow and terrorize the world. He had ZERO peace treaties — (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) November 3, 2020

Gosh, we don’t remember Jesus starting wars that enslaved nations.

When pushed to show proof on his tweet, John replied:

It’s very simple. Please cite one single actual teaching of Christ that Trump has ever fought for; that Trump is not the opposite of; that Christians didn’t vote against when they voted for Trump. Just one.

This is a great chance to show me up, anonymous coward folk., — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 3, 2020

Narrator: Lots of people showed him up.

Note, this editor asked John to list the teachings of Christ that were inconveniently liberal … he has yet to list any.

The of course there is abortion. Do you remember the Bible mentioning “the quick and the dead?” Well, the term “quick” refers to a fetus that has shown its first movement. The Bible is consistent in demonstrating that God (who is Jesus) values the life of children in the womb. — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 3, 2020

Oops. Showed up once.

And Aaron is hardly anonymous.

Blessed are the peacemakers. Perhaps Trump’s efforts in the Middle East are in line with that.

Blessed are the merciful. It may be that Trump’s efforts related to prison reform qualify. — The WJJ Hoge (@wjjhoge) November 3, 2020

Showed up again.

Hoge is also not anonymous.

Ol’ John gave it another go:

Trump threatened nuclear war against 2 different countries via a tweet, illegally assassinated a foreign military leader and boasted of a peace treaty between 2 countries that weren’t actually at war. And if you think he’s a peacemaker, look around. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 3, 2020

Foreign military leader?

Seriously?!

Dude.

“assassinated a foreign military leader” You mean master terrorist who was behind the deaths of at least 600 US military. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 3, 2020

The history of Neville Chamberlain shows you that sometimes you have to be tough with bad people to make peace. And notice the left is still mad we killed #QasemSoleimani. The man was continually killing our troops and you’re crying for him — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 3, 2020

Soleimani was like the worst of the worst.

“It’s very simple.” He said, trying to force people into a false dichotomy. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) November 3, 2020

Obama: “The 542 drone strikes that Obama authorized killed an estimated 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. As he reportedly told senior aides in 2011: “Turns out I’m really good at killing people. Didn’t know that was gonna be a strong suit of mine.””https://t.co/qHnlywqYCH — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) November 3, 2020

Everything about this tweet is stupid. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) November 3, 2020

