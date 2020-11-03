http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GnziDc4dI8E/

Michael Cohen, a former attorney to President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday he cast his vote in the presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“Guess what I did this morning…bright and early?” Cohen wrote in a tweet.

Cohen, who was released from prison on May 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was sentenced to three years in December 2018 for tax evasion, bank fraud, lying to Congress, and an attempt to cover up payments made to Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Earlier this year, a federal judge refused to release Cohen, whose sentence expires on November 22, 2021, from prison over the impact of the coronavirus.

“Ten months into his prison term, it’s time that Cohen accept the consequences of his criminal convictions for serious crimes that had far reaching institutional harms,” Manhattan federal Judge William Pauley wrote.

LEAKED AUDIO: Chris Cuomo is heard offering advice to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for an interview with Cuomo’s prime time colleague, Erin Burnett, the host of CNN’s “Outfront.” https://t.co/a1qglOa7yt — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2020

In July, after his release from prison, Cohen was seen dining at a pricey New York City restaurant.

The incident, which was captured in photographs by the New York Post, took place in Manhattan’s Upper East Side at Le Bilboquet, a French eatery located near his Park Avenue apartment.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

