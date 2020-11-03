https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-employees-internal-survey/2020/11/03/id/995166

Facebook workers’ views on the company have fallen in their latest internal survey, which found far fewer employees have a positive outlook for the social media giant, BuzzFeed News reports.

The Facebook semi-annual “Pulse Survey” was released Monday after being conducted in October with more than 49,000 employees. It shows just over half (51%) think Facebook is having a positive impact on the world, a drop of 23 percentage points since the previous survey last May.

A human resources officer at Facebook told BuzzFeed that outside criticism over the company’s policy changes regarding hate speech and misleading information have driven opinions of the social media network’s leaders down among staffers. Just 56% of employees gave a positive response when asked about Facebook’s leadership, compared to 76% last May.

“Top constructive themes from comments mention decision-making related to hate speech and misinformation on our platforms, and concerns that leadership is focusing on the wrong metrics,” the human resources official said.

Last September, the company added new rules that prohibit employees from talking about social issues outside of designated groups.

“The public rationale was that employees were uncomfortable not being able to log on and ‘just do their job,'” an unidentified Facebook worker told BuzzFeed. “It’s now very easy to log in and do your job without seeing anything vaguely political beyond corporate announcements, so they succeeded.”

One bright spot for the company: 69% of employees said Facebook is a favorable place to work.

