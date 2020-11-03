https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/524228-federal-judge-orders-usps-to-rush-delivery-of-mail-ballots-as

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to sweep facilities for remaining mail ballots and rush their delivery, as receipt deadlines close in.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who has presided over several lawsuits aimed at USPS election mail delays, gave the Postal Service until 3 p.m. to “ensure that no ballots have been held up” in regions that have been slow to process mail ballots.

DEVELOPING

