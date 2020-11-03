https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/final-2020-rally-tally-president-trump-largest-crowds-rallies-us-history-biden-smallest/

Election Day has arrived and the results of our tally of attendance at Presidential events since Labor Day are final. These results show the Trump Train is on nuclear power rolling down hill while the Biden Bus is broken down and never left the basement.



Since Labor day President Trump has entertained massive crowds at his rallies while former VP Biden might as well have stayed in his basement. Some of Biden’s events had no individuals present other than approved press or campaign workers. Many days Biden was not out campaigning.

Below is the summary of events since Labor Day. President Trump has now held events with over 1.1 million supporters while Biden entertained around two thousand supporters.

Note: These numbers are estimates based on data available. Please provide alternative numbers for consideration, if inclined.*

While President Trump is bringing in record numbers to his rallies, Biden can’t buy an audience. In 2016 Hillary Clinton brought in musicians to increase attendance at her rallies. But Biden couldn’t even do that.

President Trump crushed Biden. He had more events even with his 10-day COVID quarantine in mid-October. Plus the President saw more than 560 times the number of supporters as Biden. (Candidate Trump had nine times the number of supporters at his rallies when compared to Crooked Hillary in 2016.)

President Trump outperformed his 2016 numbers which were historic. He averaged larger crowds at his rallies with nearly 50% greater attendance this year than in 2016. Trump managed to do this in spite of being in the hospital and out for 10 days with COVID.

Biden held more events than Hillary in 2016 but Hillary had much larger crowds. Both Hillary and Biden had much smaller crowds than Trump.

President Trump this year had the largest crowds at his rallies in US history. On the other hand, Joe Biden had some of the smallest crowds in US history.



The polls are garbage, the current race is not even close. The rally numbers prove it. President Trump is way ahead of former VP Joe Biden.



* In the 2016 election we kept track of event attendance after the Party Conventions for both candidate Trump and Crooked Hillary. We did this because the future President was setting records at seemingly every venue he visited while Hillary could barely fill half a high school gymnasium. By mid-August we determined that President Trump had 10 times the number of attendees at his rallies than Hillary did during the same time. This year it’s worse.

By election day 2016 we determined that tens of thousands of more individuals attended Trump events than Hillary events.

The far left mainstream media claimed Hillary was up in the polls. They claimed that rally attendance didn’t matter, but it did. Momentum and enthusiasm mean a lot. (In March 2017 Deroy Murdock cited our work on FOX News to show that President Trump just plain outworked Hillary in the 2016 campaign.)

