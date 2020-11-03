https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-wins-coveted-lochel-cookie-poll-landslide-video/

In October the owner of Lochel Bakery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania went on with FOX and Friends Weekend.

The bakery holds a cookie poll every election year. The poll has correctly picked the last three US presidents.

Owner Kathleen Lochel told the FOX and Friends weekend crew that President Trump is ahead of Joe Biden by over 2000 cookies and more than double China Joe’s total.

President Trump overwhelmingly won the final cookie count.

President Trump ended with 27,903 red cookies to 5,114 blue Biden cookies.

The Trump total was nearly 5 times larger than the Biden count.

Via FOX and Friends Weekend.

