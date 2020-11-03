https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fired-fbi-director-comey-posts-pro-biden-photo-election-day-trump-voters-weigh/
Fired FBI Director James Comey posted a photo today wearing a Biden T-shirt and holding a Biden cup.
Jim is still butt-hurt after he got fired.
He’s pretty happy he’s not in prison right now.
The responses are gold!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😂deep breath 😂😂😭😭😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂 https://t.co/GIc1g9ECHv
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 3, 2020
TRENDING: Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida Is Looking Good for President Trump – Better than 2016! (Video)
You were the “non biased, apolitical” FBI Director? LOL
— JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) November 3, 2020
Comey, continuing his ego trip, and reminding America that he is a partisan activist. pic.twitter.com/LK5Y3BNvKy
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 3, 2020
The Real Photo pic.twitter.com/N32upRUryo
— Sean Drella (@Drella99) November 3, 2020
Blue T shirt now.
Orange jumpsuit (extra long) in 2021
— JIM BAUR (@JIMBAUR) November 3, 2020
Vote for Comey’s incarceration. pic.twitter.com/ffpqjTjSdU
— Plausible Deniability (@cheapoldbstd) November 3, 2020
LOL Vote like Comey’s life depends on it, because it does.
— Ham_Sandwich27 (@HamSandwich27) November 3, 2020