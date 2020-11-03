https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fired-fbi-director-comey-posts-pro-biden-photo-election-day-trump-voters-weigh/

Fired FBI Director James Comey posted a photo today wearing a Biden T-shirt and holding a Biden cup.

Jim is still butt-hurt after he got fired.
He’s pretty happy he’s not in prison right now.

The responses are gold!

