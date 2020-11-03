https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/11/03/firefighting-real-news-guardian-of-truth-jake-tapper-warns-cnns-viewers-that-you-cant-get-high-on-your-own-supply/
CNN’s Jake Tapper somehow managed to tell his viewers with a straight face that “a Biden blowout was always a pipe dream.”
And if you thought that was impressive, just wait until you see what else he said:
Jake Tapper just warned about the dangers of “getting high on your own supply.”
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 4, 2020
Jake Tapper of @CNN just said this: “There were a lot of people out there who paid attention to the most Trump-hating pundits out there, who were saying for months that this was going to be a landslide, and as they say, you can’t get high on your own supply.” Now CNN says that?
— Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) November 4, 2020
You guys. We can’t.
That’s literally CNN’s business model. https://t.co/sVENvbCo6o
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 4, 2020
It literally is.
lol he said that with a straight face?
— Brad (@EastAug) November 4, 2020
Is Jake looking in the mirror when he says that?
— Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) November 4, 2020
— Gulliver (@gehrigmantle) November 4, 2020
Tapper has been one of those people https://t.co/FTjGL1gAOg
— The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) November 4, 2020
Yes. Yes he has.
.@CNN is beyond parody.
— Just June (@MissJitter) November 4, 2020