The rapper and actor Ice Cube has hit back at NBC’s Saturday Night Live for mocking his recent favorable comments about President Donald Trump.

“Fuck you SNL,” he tweeted. “Trying to reduce me to greed.”

The SNL sketch starred actors Kenan Thompson as Ice Cube and Chris Redd as Lil Wayne, both wearing MAGA hats. When asked by Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) why “in the name of all that is holy would you be voting for Trump,” they reply, “Taxes!”

Lil Wayne adds, “Plus Trump’s got his new Platinum Plan!”

Ice Cube replies: “That’s right. If you got a Platinum record, you can plan on him doing a photo-op with you.”

Watch below:

😂😂😂…fuck you SNL…trying to reduce me to greed. https://t.co/pObFAkOvcq — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 1, 2020

In reality, Ice Cube hasn’t formally endorsed President Trump. The rapper appeared this week in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business during which he praised the president’s Platinum Plan, which aims to invest in black communities and businesses.

“I like that it’s aimed towards black Americans,” Ice Cube said, “you know, that’s the key. i just think whatever we do got to be aimed towards black Americans.”

Last month, Ice Cube tweeted favorably about the Trump campaign, saying that the Trump campaign listened to his ideas and even incorporated parts of his Contract with Black America into the platform. He said Democrats brushed him aside and said that he would have to wait until the election is over.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

Ice Cube said last week in an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace that he hadn’t decided whom to vote for. He also suggested that Democrats would prefer that he would just “shut the fuck up and vote” for Biden.

Watch below:

