https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-melania-trump-hairstylist-blows-apart-leftist-narrative-on-first-couples-marriage

A former hairstylist to Melania Trump says that the first lady is “funny, warm, and intelligent,” according to the Daily Mail.

What are the details?

British hairstylist Lino Carbosiero, who began styling Melania in 2019, said that she and President Donald Trump are “loving and giggly” when they’re together.

The outlet reports that Carbosiero and his team of stylists and assistants love working with the president and first lady and say that the two have a certain chemistry together and a loving relationship to boot.

Appearing on British TV show “Lorraine,” Carbosiero said that Melania is a “warm” person who is “really intelligent, and has a great sense of humor.”

“I see a completely different side to what people try and say about her,” Carbosiero explained. “She is so warm and considerate. … She constantly asks assistants if they’re OK, if they need a drink. She will hug you, her team love her. They love him too, actually.”

Carbosiero added that the couple has a certain “cheekiness” when they’re together.

“They are very loving as well,” he explained. “I’ve seen that, my assistant has as well. … They really have this little bond, they giggle and laugh and it’s really sweet, actually.”

Carbosiero said that the first couple typically acts more reserved in public because they are so heavily judged and always in the spotlight.

“I see how they are always so guarded because everyone is always so judgmental in their life,” he said. “They are judged so much it almost makes them a little bit reserved.”

‘A very strange marriage’

Carbosiero’s announcement comes just a week after former White House aide and “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed that the president and his wife have a “very strange marriage.”

“I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors,” she admitted. “But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after ‘The Apprentice’ aired. What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other, but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

