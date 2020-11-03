https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fox-news-wont-call-florida-trump-lead-suck-air-liberal-media/

FOX NEWS HATES THEIR AUDIENCE.

Boy, do they hate their audience.

The New York Times correctly predicted a Trump victory in Florida at 7:30.

The NY Times gave President Trump a 95% chance of winning the state.

Trump is now leading in Florida by nearly 400,000 votes in Florida.

91% of the vote is in.

TRENDING: BOOM! Breaking: Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State

FOX News called Virginia for Joe Biden with 0% of the vote in.

They later had to pull their call.

But FOX News won’t call Florida for Trump!

They don’t want to give President Trump the lead!

Trump is ahead by 400,000 votes in Ohio.

UPDATE: At 10:45 PM with 94% of the vote in and an 8% lead — FOX News finally called Ohio for Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

