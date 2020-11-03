https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/fox-news-wont-call-florida-trump-lead-suck-air-liberal-media/
FOX NEWS HATES THEIR AUDIENCE.
Boy, do they hate their audience.
The New York Times correctly predicted a Trump victory in Florida at 7:30.
The NY Times gave President Trump a 95% chance of winning the state.
Advertisement – story continues below
Trump is now leading in Florida by nearly 400,000 votes in Florida.
91% of the vote is in.
TRENDING: BOOM! Breaking: Decision Desk Calls FLORIDA FOR TRUMP! — Hispanic Vote Goes for Trump in Sunshine State
FOX News called Virginia for Joe Biden with 0% of the vote in.
They later had to pull their call.
Advertisement – story continues below
But FOX News won’t call Florida for Trump!
They don’t want to give President Trump the lead!
Trump is ahead by 400,000 votes in Ohio.
UPDATE: At 10:45 PM with 94% of the vote in and an 8% lead — FOX News finally called Ohio for Trump.