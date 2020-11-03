https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/freak-show-joe-bidens-final-rally-scranton-pa-tuesday-morning-awkward-empty-entire-campaign-video/

President Trump held a MASSIVE rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Monday.

THOUSANDS of supporters turned out to see President Trump in the cold.

Via Renee Lynn

On TUESDAY — Election Day morning — Joe Biden held a “rally” in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

It was as awkward and empty as his entire campaign this year.

Joe’s mask slipped under his nose again.

Joe Biden and Democrats relied on the fake news media and far left tech giants to do his campaigning for him this year.

This guy is just out of it.

