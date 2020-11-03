https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/freak-show-joe-bidens-final-rally-scranton-pa-tuesday-morning-awkward-empty-entire-campaign-video/

President Trump held a MASSIVE rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Monday.

THOUSANDS of supporters turned out to see President Trump in the cold.

Via Renee Lynn

On TUESDAY — Election Day morning — Joe Biden held a “rally” in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

It was as awkward and empty as his entire campaign this year.

Biden is at a canvass kickoff at Carpenters Local Union Hall 445 in Scranton. He introduced his granddaughters and said they wanted to come because they’d never been to Scranton. pic.twitter.com/SxN2izw5t6 — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) November 3, 2020

Joe’s mask slipped under his nose again.

Joe Biden and Democrats relied on the fake news media and far left tech giants to do his campaigning for him this year.

This guy is just out of it.

“I want to restore basic decency and honor in the White House” ⁰⁰Presidential candidate Joe Biden gave a speech during his visit to Scranton, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/oFZg0BXeJZ — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) November 3, 2020

