Georgia – Fulton County’s absentee ballot processing center was flooded after a pipe burst, slowing down the counting of mail-in ballots.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that election results could be delayed several hours.

No ballots were damanged.

However another official predicted it could take until Friday to tally Georgia’s votes.

The New York Times on Tuesday evening said Trump has an 83% chance of winning Georgia.

The New York Post reported:

A burst pipe has slowed the counting of absentee-by-mail ballots in the Georgia county that includes Atlanta by four hours — likely ruining any hope that the state’s election results will be known on Tuesday night. No ballots were damaged in the mishap in Fulton County, which is home to a tenth of all Georgians, officials told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The water pipe burst happened in a procession center at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the report said. “There was a pipe that burst in the room where we actually had ballots; thank goodness that none of those ballots were damaged,” county election official Dwight Brower told the paper. Results will now “be later than what we would like it to be,” another election official told the paper.

