With U,S. election results from Tuesday still coming in from key battleground states, stocks around the world rose Wednesday.

U.S. stock futures rose overnight, then fell and then rose again with the uncertainty of the next president. As the market opened Wednesday morning S&P was up 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 260 points.

Investors are optimistic no matter which candidate wins. However, once the results are announced, the market could be unpredictable.

“Both candidates at this stage often claim victory, but it’s rare that we see an invocation of the court system at this point, and we expect quite a lot of market volatility,” Rick Lacaille, global chief investment officer at State Street Global Advisors, said in a statement.

Wall Street’s strength on Tuesday was primarily because of the technology stocks, which seem to remain a safe bet no matter how the election turns out.

