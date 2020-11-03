https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/cnn-and-msnbc-are-beginning-to-panic/

News anchors and political pundits on CNN and MSNBC are beginning to panic as they realize that former Vice President Joe Biden may not be on his way to a blowout victory after all.

It’s still early in the night, but both leftist networks are showing signs of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“CNN & MSNBC are beginning to panic,” Bill O’Reilly wrote on Twitter.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

“A Biden blow out was always a pipe dream,” CNN host Jake Tapper said.

One MSNBC host said “we could lose our democracy” if Trump wins.

“You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down and you can hear the liquor cabinets opening all across this great land,” MSNBC host Nicole Wallace said.

If Trump wins re-election, it’s on white people. No one else. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020

CNN just said, “if you’re a Democrat sitting at home, you’re probably thinking, ‘oh no, it’s happening again!’ Hahahhaha they are starting to panic! — Nicole (@nicolearnhart) November 4, 2020

Apocalyptic MSDNC Claims ‘We Could Lose Our Democracy’ If Trump Wins https://t.co/tR968tMZMj — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 4, 2020

Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC just now. Worry setting in: “You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down and you can hear liquor cabinets opening all across this great land.” pic.twitter.com/2OQpZ7iuxF — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

