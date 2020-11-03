https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/03/gop-gotv-effort-ready-to-swamp-bidens-early-vote-lead-n1120721

The Trump campaign is very confident that Joe Biden’s substantial lead due to early voting and mail-in ballots is about to disappear in the largest get-out-the-vote effort in American history.

“In a lot of places across the country, Election Day is going to look like a Trump rally,” said Nick Trainer, the Trump campaign’s director of battleground strategy.

In a call to reporters, Trainer used Pennsylvania as an example of what was about to hit the Biden campaign.

Washington Examiner:

“So, Pennsylvania, the Democrats are going to have somewhere in the neighborhood of a three-quarter million head start heading into tomorrow, probably more than that. What we know right now that there are 2.6 million Trump voters likely to show up tomorrow, and there are 1.5 million remaining Biden voters to show up tomorrow. So, Pennsylvania, in particular, is going to look on election night on an Election Day vote standpoint like the president wins in an absolute landslide. However, we know the margins he needs to win by in Pennsylvania, and that math is available to us from a turnout perspective,” he said. He went through several other states, providing the raw data from voter surveys, dismissing the polls, and suggesting that the campaign and party have a much better idea of what Trump voters plan to do. He also indicated that the Biden advantage in early voting isn’t as good as Hillary Rodham Clinton had in 2016.

Turnout experts might question how many of those 2.6 million Trump supporters will get to the polls on Election Day. But given the level of enthusiasm for Trump in Pennsylvania, a sizable portion of them are likely to show up.

Trainer ticked off a few other states where Trump would do well.

Ohio. “Starting in Ohio, Joe Biden wasted time today to go to Ohio. Weeks ago, the partisan makeup of the electorate in Ohio was Democrats plus-10%. Today, it’s Democrats 0.6%. Going into Election Day in 2016, that gap was Democrats plus-2.5%. President Trump has a projected Election Day margin of over 400,000 net votes in Ohio.” North Carolina. “In North Carolina, where the president was this morning, Democrats jumped out to a partisan advantage of D plus-32. Today it is D 5.8. Going into Election Day 2016, the partisan advantage was Democrats plus-9.7%. Again, President Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 400,000 votes.”

Significantly, Trainer didn’t mention Georgia, which the Democrats are becoming more and more confident they can seize from Trump. But history is still history. There may be a big turnout of black voters but a lot more of them will be voting Trump and Republican this time than in any previous election cycle. It’s going to be close, but who can argue with history?

Michigan: “They’ve got, again, a ton of high propensity voters in Michigan. And we have nearly 2 million votes for President Trump left. President Trump will need to win Election Day in Michigan by about 350,000 votes. And today, we project an Election Day votes cast margin of over 400,000 votes in President Trump’s favor.”

This is a good example of what the polls aren’t seeing. “Likely voters” are one thing weeks before Election Day and another thing the day of the election. A good GOTV operation can ferret out those voters who perhaps weren’t planning on voting but were convinced after an Election Day phone call. It still may not be enough but it’s another indication of just how close this election is going to be.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

