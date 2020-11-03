https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/03/right-wtf-ron-desantis-levels-traditional-media-for-not-calling-florida-for-trump-even-though-its-a-done-deal/

Trump won Florida, media. Deal with it.

President @realDonaldTrump is up in Florida by almost 400,000 votes with more than 90% of precincts reporting. Why haven’t networks called the race? It’s a done deal and the refusal to recognize the obvious speaks volumes about the (lack of) objectivity of these outlets. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 4, 2020

It has certainly felt like the media is very quick to call states for Biden tonight (Virginia, anyone) while they are dragging their feet to call them for Trump. We get it, they really really really don’t want the orange man to succeed and they might even think reporting quickly on Biden will make the Right out west feel like giving up but c’mon … when the governor of Florida is calling them out.

Get it together, man!

Suppression of western votes — Alaska Guy (@AlaskaNorseman) November 4, 2020

Denial — 6doc (@6doctorb) November 4, 2020

Same in Virginia — dutch_reaper (@van_clutch) November 4, 2020

Wouldn’t that be AMAZING?

My Husband and I were asking the same thing. — Conservative Lady (@LizConteBeach) November 4, 2020

Especially when they are willing to call states with 0% reporting for Biden?

Something strange is afoot at the Circle K.

***

Related:

