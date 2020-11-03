https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/governor-charlie-baker-never-trump-massachusetts/2020/11/03/id/995163

Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker told reporters he did not vote for a presidential candidate, MassLive reports.

“I blanked it,” Baker said about his ballot.

According to the outlet, Baker previously hinted he would not cast a vote for President Donald Trump’s reelection. In 2016, he also said he did not vote for a presidential candidate.

Baker has been critical of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his response to racial unrest over the summer.

Trump hit back at Baker after the governor called it “appalling and outrageous” the president would not agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the election.

“It is appalling and outrageous that anyone would suggest for a minute that if they lose an election they’re not going to leave — period,” Baker said in September. “I know that I speak, I am sure, for the vast majority of elected officials in the United States of America when I say that.”

Trump then attacked Baker’s defense of mail-in ballots. Trump has alleged widespread use of mail-in ballots will result in a rigged or fraudulent election.

“RINO [Republican in name only] Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts is unsuccessfully trying to defend Mail In Ballots, when there is fraud being found all over the place,” Trump tweeted. “Just look at some of the recent races, or the Trump Ballots in Pennsylvania that were thrown into the garbage. Wrong Charlie!”

