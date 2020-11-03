https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gov-ron-desantis-florida-looking-good-president-trump-better-2016-video/

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) joined FOX and Friends this morning to discuss the state of the race in Florida.

DeSantis is very hopeful the Sunshine State will vote Trump again today.

President Trump is doing better in Florida than he was at this point in 2016 when Florida went for Donald Trump.

Trump’s numbers in Miami Dade County are much better than 2016.

And… According to guru Larry Schweikert Trump is seeing exceptional numbers from Florida’s largest Democrat counties.

Holy Smoley. Look at FL “election day only” map. Rs up in Palm Beach 17 points, only down in Broward 4?? early, but the R turnout today will be off the charts.https://t.co/l1BcaYYjAW — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 3, 2020

Via FOX and Friends:

